MaltaToday Survey | PN inroads still no match for Abela trust factor

Robert Abela and his Labour Party have avoided a fallout from the damning findings of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, MaltaToday’s September survey suggests.

The Prime Minister continues to enjoy a 22-point lead over his rival Bernard Grech in the trust barometer, while the PL’s 13-point lead is relatively unchanged since July.

The survey was held between 25 August and 2 September and captures the mood in the wake of the public inquiry findings which were released at the end of July. No survey was held in August.

Abela enjoys a trust rating of 51.5%, shedding an insignificant 0.1 points since July, placing him well ahead of the Nationalist Party leader, who scores 29.5%.

An analysis of the survey findings according to how people voted in the last election sees the PL enjoying a lead of more than 33,000 votes, which represents a drop of around 6,000 since July.

However, the findings suggest that the PN was unable to capitalise on the public inquiry’s conclusions that cast a bad light on the Labour administration under Joseph Muscat. The inquiry found that the State was responsible for Caruana Galizia’s murder by facilitating an atmosphere of impunity in the country.

The survey shows the PL leading in Gozo, the Northern Harbour region, the South-East and the Southern Harbour, while the PN is ahead in the Northern and Western regions.

Abela remains significantly more popular than his party, while Grech trails the PN.