PN support plummets as it struggles with its own voters

Support for the Nationalist Party has plummeted over the past month, leading to a 16-point gap with the Labour Party, a MaltaToday survey shows.

The October survey puts the PN at 27.3%, a decrease of four points since September. The Labour Party remains relatively stable at 43.2%, a minimal decrease of less than a percentage point.

ADPD registers 1.6%, an increase of 0.4 points over last month. The party has seen its support grow consistently since April, albeit in baby steps.

When taking into account how people voted in the last general election and analysing what would they would do now, shows that the PL enjoys a margin upward of 50,000 votes over the PN.

This represents a drastic improvement for the PL over the vote margin of 33,000 registered last month. The outcome is the result of the PN’s collapse.

Abela maintains wide lead over Grech in trust barometer

Robert Abela lost two points in October’s trust barometer and Bernard Grech sees his rating cut by four points as the gap between the leaders widens to 23 points.

The Prime Minister scores 49.2% in MaltaToday’s survey, a decline of 2.3 points. He remains significantly more popular than the Labour Party, suggesting a growth potential for the party.

The Opposition leader scores 25.9%, which is his second worst result since becoming Nationalist Party leader in 2020. Grech sees his trust rating decrease by 3.6 points over last month and is less popular than his own party.

The gap between the leaders now stands at 23.3 points, an increase of 1.3 points over September.

On the issues that matter, government gets positive marks

Government is judged positively by voters for its handling of the economy and ensuring people have money in their pockets, a separate MaltaToday survey shows.

However, it fails miserably in its fight against corruption and the environment. On migration government is judged negatively even if less harshly than corruption and the environment.

The survey asked respondents to judge government’s performance in five specific areas: the economy, the environment, the fight against corruption, immigration and money in their pockets.

Economy and money in hand were the top issues that people felt are most important to them, while the environment placed third. However, it's immigration and the fight against corruption that rank in the bottom two.

For full statistics and an in-depth analysis, purchase the latest MaltaToday newspaper here