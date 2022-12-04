Poll dip for Labour as Grech and PN reverse losses

The Labour Party’s support drops three points to reach 36.4%, MaltaToday’s December survey shows, while the Nationalist Party registers a four-point gain to hit 24.2%.

The Prime Minister bucks his party’s downward trend and sees his trust rating increase by almost one point to 47.8%, while Bernard Grech’s increases by almost four points to 22%.

Methodology

The survey was carried out between Tuesday 22 November 2022 and Thursday 1 December 2022. 650 respondents opted to complete the survey. Stratified random sampling based on region, age and gender was used to replicate the Maltese demographic. The estimated margin of error is 4.2% for a confidence interval of 95% for the overall results. Demographic and sub-group breakdowns have significantly larger margins of error.