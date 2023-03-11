Trust and party preference Survey out on Sunday in MaltaToday

Sunday's print edition of MaltaToday will report the latest Trust and party preferences.

The poll promises to show the current trends from a demographic and geographic perspective.

Non-voters accounted for 23.9% in February’s poll, 1.1% points more than the Nationalist Party. Support for the Labour Party stood at 38.7%, a two-point increase since December, reversing the previous downward trend.

The survey results also showed how the PL is ahead of the PN among men and women, all age groups and in five of the six regions.

Thus poll comes after the court’s landmark sentence last February, where the courts annulled the contract between the government and Steward Healthcare for the concession St Luke’s Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital, and the Gozo General Hospital.