Steward stuns Labour and Abela in worst polls ever

The Labour Party has suffered its worst result ever in the wake of the Steward hospitals scandal with the party polling at 30.8% in MaltaToday’s March survey.

The Nationalist Party is polling at 28.4%, while ADPD and other parties collectively poll at 4.7%.

The gap between the two major parties is now down to a mere two points, or 8,500 votes without attributing voting intentions to uncommitted voters. The gap is within the margin of error and a significant drop from the 56,400 votes registered in February.

The PL loses eight points over the February survey, while the PN gains six points as voters punish the government in the wake of a court ruling that annulled the hospitals concession because of fraud.

Robert Abela loses 11 points on the trust barometer to register his worst ever result at 34.3%. Bernard Grech gains six points to score 26.1%.

