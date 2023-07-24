MaltaToday performance barometer: Robert Abela administration scrapes pass-mark again

Robert Abela’s government once again scores just above the pass mark when assessed on its own merits with a score of 2.7 out of 5 marks.

For the second-time respondents in MaltaToday’s survey were asked to rate the government’s performance on a scale ranging from a minimum score of one to a maximum score of five.

On average respondents gave the government a rating of 2.7 points, the same score registered in May.

But the percentage of those who gave the government the lowest rating of one has increased from 27.1% to 30.9% while those who gave it a maximum of 5 points has increased by less than a point.

Overall 43.9% of respondents (com-pared to 48% in May) gave the government a low rating of one or two. On the other hand, 30.5% gave the government a high rating of four or five (compared to 31.9% last May).

Non-voters give government a lower rating

The government performance barometer shows the government getting its highest rating among current PL voters (4.3), and its lowest rating among current PN voters (1.5) as was the case in May.

But significantly the government also gets a low rating of 2.3 among respondents who are intent on not voting in a forthcoming election. In this category 49.4% give Abela’s government a low score of 1 or 2.

Among Labour voters in 2022, 12% give the government a low rating of one or two.

In contrast, only 3.2% of PN voters in 2022 give the government a rating of 4 or 5 points.

Younger voters give lowest rating

In terms of age, it is younger and middle-aged voters who give Abela’s government its lowest rating while older voters tend to be more generous in their score.

Among respondents aged between 16 and 34 and among those aged between 36 and 50 the government gets a 2.5 pass-mark. But the government’s marks im-prove to 2.9 marks among those aged be-tween 51 and 65 and to 2.8 marks among those aged over 65.

The only notable difference compared to May is found among those aged between 36 and 50 where the government’s score has declined from 2.8 to 2.5. On a regional level, the government gets its lowest rating (2.5) in the Northern Harbour region and its best in the South-Eastern region (3.1).

Among different educational brackets, it is those with a primary level of education who give the government the highest rating (3.2), while the lowest rating is among the tertiary educated (2.1).