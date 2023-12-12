MaltaToday survey: Government gets pass mark, again
Government gets overall rating of 2.6, as was exactly the case last month, the MaltaToday survey shows
Government once again scrapes the pass mark in MaltaToday’s government performance barometer.
The barometer asks respondents to rate the government led by Robert Abela on a score board of between 0 (very bad) and 5 (very good).
The survey shows the Abela government getting an overall rating of 2.6, as was exactly the case last month.
Moreover, the government is given a pass by all demographic groups except PN voters (1.9), current non-voters (2.3) and non-voters in the 2022 general election (2.4).
READ ALSO: Labour strengthens lead despite record abstentions
The highest rating is given by current Labour voters (3.7) and Labour voters in 2022 (3.2).
A breakdown by age shows the government getting its best rating among over 65-year-olds who give the Abela government a rating of 2.8.
All three other age groups give the government a rating of 2.6.
On a regional level the government is given the best rating in the Labour-leaning South Harbour region (2.9) and its lowest rating in the North Harbour region (2.5). All income brackets give the government a rating of between 2.6 and 2.7.
A breakdown by education shows the government getting its best score among those with a primary level of education (3.1) and its worse score among those with a post-secondary and tertiary level education (both 2.5).
Significantly the government only gets a rating of 2.4 among non-voters in the 2022 election, and 2.3 among the current crop of non-voters.