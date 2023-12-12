MaltaToday survey: Government gets pass mark, again

Government once again scrapes the pass mark in MaltaToday’s government performance barometer.

The barometer asks respondents to rate the government led by Robert Abela on a score board of between 0 (very bad) and 5 (very good).

The survey shows the Abela government getting an overall rating of 2.6, as was exactly the case last month.

Moreover, the government is given a pass by all demographic groups except PN voters (1.9), current non-voters (2.3) and non-voters in the 2022 general election (2.4).

READ ALSO: Labour strengthens lead despite record abstentions

The highest rating is given by current Labour voters (3.7) and Labour voters in 2022 (3.2).

A breakdown by age shows the government getting its best rating among over 65-year-olds who give the Abela government a rating of 2.8.

All three other age groups give the government a rating of 2.6.

On a regional level the government is given the best rating in the Labour-leaning South Harbour region (2.9) and its lowest rating in the North Harbour region (2.5). All income brackets give the government a rating of between 2.6 and 2.7.

A breakdown by education shows the government getting its best score among those with a primary level of education (3.1) and its worse score among those with a post-secondary and tertiary level education (both 2.5).

Significantly the government only gets a rating of 2.4 among non-voters in the 2022 election, and 2.3 among the current crop of non-voters.