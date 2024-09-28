MaltaToday survey out on Sunday

The first MaltaToday survey after June’s European election is out on Sunday with results showing how people will vote if a general election is held now.

The survey also includes the Trust Barometer, which has been amended to ask respondents who they trust with running the country between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

The survey, which was conducted earlier this month, comes after a tumultuous summer for the Labour Party following the June election.

The PL won the MEP election but saw its 40,000-vote majority from 2019 slashed to a mere 8,000 votes. The party went on to elect two new deputy leaders and other officials in the administration earlier this month.

The survey will include a breakdown of the voting and trust results by age, region, gender, education and past voting pattern of respondents.

The poll also includes the Government Performance Barometer which rates the administration’s performance on a scale from 0 to 5.

MaltaToday has been conducting in-house surveys for the past 20 years, making it the media organisation with the longest, uninterrupted and consistent polling service in Malta.

The surveys have served as a point of reference for political parties, policymakers and academics.

The survey results will be presented in a reader-friendly way in a special four-page pull-out in the Sunday print edition. Results will also be released online.