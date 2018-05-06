MaltaToday Survey | Green shoots for Adrian Delia but it’s still not a contest

Adrian Delia’s trust rating is up, but despite being at its highest, the Opposition leader still trails Joseph Muscat by 21 points, a MaltaToday survey found.

The trust barometer published today sees Delia at 27.2% and Muscat at 48.6%. Delia’s rating has gone up by seven points since the last survey in March, while Muscat’s has dropped by four.

The survey was carried out between the 23 and 27 April, in the second week of the Daphne Project revelations and before the Labour Party’s Workers’ Day mass meeting.

The results indicate that any impact from the revelations on the Labour Party and Muscat must have been minimal.

During the same period, the debate on changes to the in-vitro fertilisation law, including embryo freezing, was also revving up.

When polling voting intentions, the survey found that support for the PL stood at 45.8%, down four points since March, and 32.1% for the Nationalist Party, up six points.

The survey results suggest that the PN has started to attract back some of its lost sheep by taking Gozo from Labour and making significant inroads in its traditional hinterland in Malta.

The PN appears to be showing the first signs of green shoots since Delia became leader. But it still has to be seen whether these will develop stronger roots over the months to come.

The PL remains strongly ahead and recalculating the results on the basis of those who declared their voting intentions, sees the party enjoying a lead of around 52,000 votes over the PN.

The survey shows that support for the Democratic Party has crashed, to the point that it has not registered. But there seems to be little appetite for alternatives to the two main parties, with Alternattiva Demokratika and the Maltese Patriots Movement polling a combined 1%.

