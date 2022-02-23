Greens call out Grech support for Gozo tunnel and airport as ‘totally nuts’

The Green Party has hit out at Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech for his support for the Gozo tunnel and a fixed-wing runway on the sister island, accusing him of resorting to populism.

Grech has proposed a referendum among Gozitan residents on whether they want the tunnel connection project, a much-maligned proposal among environmental activists. The original project was proposed by Nationalist MP Chris Said in 2012.

ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo accused Grech of hiding the real implications of the project by being populist and appearing he can deliver on election eve.

“Bernard Grech and Robert Abela will deliver more traffic, more pollution, a useless airport in Gozo for the rich, and more environmental destruction and the deterioration of our quality of life,” Cacopardo said.

“Not happy with ‘only’ a polluting, destructive tunnel he also promised an airport in Gozo. It is never enough for PLPN, despite fast ferry services – which can be improved such as providing connections to other landing sites in Malta – they want a tunnel and airport on a tiny island. Get real! This is nuts!

“Bernard Grech and his party must be suffering from a severe bout of megalomania. Let’s us all accept that we live in a small, overdeveloped country with limited space and short distances – yes, even between Malta and Gozo.”

ADPFD candidate Luke Caruana said both tunnel exists below the Kenuna Tower in Nadur and in the Għerien area between Mellieħa and St. Paul’s Bay, were of ecological importance to Malta and Gozo and in prime rural areas.

“It would be wrong to assume that a project of such a massive scale will not bring about adverse consequences to the surrounding areas. It will lead to wider roads to sustain the new traffic flow, more car-service stations will be considered ‘necessary’ and so on. What do the local councils in the nearby localities have to say about this, as the quality of life for people residing in these two localities will be severely impaired?”

Caruana also said a useless airport was ecologically disastrous because it would be developed on agricultural land, and have negative impacts in terms of noise, pollution and ancillary development such as parking spaces and roads.

“Gozo needs an economic plan based on SMEs in various sectors, and niche activities which generate wellbeing without the destruction of people’s quality of life. A vote for PLPN is a vote in favour of business as usual. Do not be an accomplice, refuse to show them your support. Upset them and vote for ADPD – The Green Party.”