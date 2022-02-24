Labour candidate Rachael Scicluna will not contest upcoming election

Labour candidate and urban anthropologist Rachael Scicluna will not be contesting the upcoming election, having originally planned to contest the second and ninth districts.

Scicluna launched her Labour Party candidature last July, with social justice as the main principle underpinning her political vision.

Scicluna was a fresh face to the Labour party ticket but has worked extensively with housing authorities in Malta and the UK. Apart from being a visiting lecturer within the Faculty of the Built Environment, in 2018 she was appointed as a Housing, Development and Strategy Consultant in the Ministry for Social Accommodation.

As an anthropologist she specialises in the built environment, gender equality, and housing. She obtained her doctorate in Social Anthropology from the Open University in 2013 and eventually completed her post-doctorate at the University of Manchester by 2015, going on to lecture in Social Anthropology at the University of Kent.

At a local level, she organised community initiatives such as Breakfast on a Bridge in Marsa, Ħamrun and Msida while volunteering with parish churches in Isla and Bormla.

Last November, MaltaToday spoke with Scicluna in a feature on gender inequality after the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) published its Gender Equality Index for 2021.

