Prime Minister says 16-year-olds should be allowed to contest general elections

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he is open to having 16-year-olds contest the general election.

“It is Illogical to have 16-year-olds vote, but not contest. It is the people who should decide, and in the coming legislature we need to discuss the topic,” he said.

Abela was speaking during the Labour Youths’ campaign launch in Isla.

He said a Labour government had introduced legislation allowing 16-year-olds to vote because it “believes in the power of young people.”

“It will be one of the biggest discussions we will have in the coming legislature,” the PM said.

On the environment, he said measures should not be seen individually, but in tandem with other proposals. “These proposals are aimed at improving people’s quality of life.”

Labour Youths President Georvin Bugeja called on young people to contribute during the party’s campaign. “We believe in your skills, we believe in your talents, and you can make the difference.”

“Bernard Grech can only take you back to the past,” he said.

He said the youth wing’s campaign will give young people the space to debate and present their ideas. “Young people are at the forefront of the party’s campaign, and for that I thank you Prime Minister.”