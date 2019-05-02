Joseph Muscat says Adrian Delia has taken step back in his support for Gozo tunnel

Joseph Muscat has accused Adrian Delia of taking a step back in his support for the tunnel linking Gozo to Malta.

The Prime Minister said that during a debate with Adrian Delia on Xtra earlier on Thursday - which will be broadcast on TVM tonight - the Opposition leader appeared to rethink his backing of the project, saying he would make a final decision once all studies are concluded.

Muscat, who was speaking during the presentation of the Labour Party's European elections electoral manifesto today, said that the issue of the tunnel project had been decided conclusively when Parliament unanimously voted in favour of it in April.

"It seems like Adrian Delia somewhat retracted his position regarding the Gozo tunnel during a debate we had today. He said he would decide on the matter after the studies were finished. Parliament already approve it unanimously," Muscat said.

Muscat added that Labour MEPs would be working to ensure the permanent link with Gozo became part of Europe's TEN-T infrastructure.

'Opposition doing good job in raising expectations for government'

The Prime Minister said that, when it came to what results to expect from the MEP elections, the Opposition had been "doing a good job of raising expectations for the government and lowering them for the Opposition".

He said that there had been a lot of talk of a large majority for the PL, but, if one considered the 2014 European elections, while Labour obtained an almost 54% majority, the PN still got three seats in the European Parliament elections due to the Maltese electoral systems.

Within this context, Muscat said Labour MEPs would ensure to keep up their drive during their campaign.

"In light of this, we will be keeping our feet on the ground, and this gives us the impetus to keep having direct contract with people during our campaign," he said.