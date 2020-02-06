Italian high-speed train derails, killing both drivers

Two train drivers were killed and 27 people injured after a high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi, emergency services said.

The incident happened on Thursday at 5:30am local time as the train was travelling from Milan to the city of Salerno.

Two of those hurt had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

All services on the Milan-Bologna high-speed route were suspended and diverted via conventional lines.

The Italian railway company said the train left the tracks some 40km from Milan, causing one of the carriages to flip.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the crash.