Miriam Dalli will lead S&D's policies on European Green New Deal

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has been charged with leading the Socialists and Democrats policies for a European Green New Deal, a new economic model aimed at prioritising competitiveness and environmental protection.

Dalli had previously proposed that carbon dioxide emissions from cars be reduced by 40% by 2030, a proposal which was backed by the European Parliament last year.

Dalli, now the vice-president of the S&D, will be working on a new Industrial Policy focusing on climate integrity and social protection.

"The European Green New Deal will be our priority for the next years. As Socialists and Democrats we will continue working hard to make sure that the economic transformation that is required will ensure our industries’ competitiveness and protect our workers. Ensuring a proper transition will offer us a business opportunity that our economies should tap into whilst making sure that no one is left behind,” Dalli said in a statement on Saturday.

As part of her portfolio Dalli will be coordinating the work on the EU’s first European Climate Law which the President elect for the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen committed herself to introduce in the first 100 days of the new European Commission. This climate law will be setting the basis for the long-term ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and mid-term targets for 2030.

“It is our priority to protect workers. As part of my work I will be working on a cross-cutting strategy to move towards an economy that works with less emissions. This can help us as a continent to remain competitive whilst at the same time ensure that we reskill our current workforce. This is also about educating young people to be prepared for the economies of the future,” Dalli said.

The Labour Party’s Head of Delegation has also been entrusted with supervising policies pertaining to the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee; emissions from all transport modes; the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee; the Fisheries Committee and the energy sector.