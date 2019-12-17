MEPs debate rule of law in Malta, Tajani calls for vote of ‘no confidence’ in Muscat

Malta’s name reverberated through the halls of the European Parliament, once again on a familiar theme: rule of law and the aftermath of the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The plenary hall in Strasbourg was attended only by some 70 MEPs who addressed the session, which presented a resolution on the rule of law in Malta that will be voted upon on Wednesday.

But the admonishment for Joseph Muscat and his administration was loud, and left even the country’s defenders bruising.

Labour’s political grouping, the Socialists & Democrats, could not ignore calls to have Malta brought into dialogue with the European Commission to sort out its shortcomings on rule of law. But they also demanded that the Commission apply an equal yardstick with member states caught breaching the EU’s standards on values: Hungary was the usual suspect, with socialist MEPs calling on counterparts from the European People’s Party not to spare the rod for prime minister Viktor Orban.

But the session, which comes a week since MEPs on a rule of law mission visited Malta, was conjured as a “vote of no confidence” for Joseph Muscat, in the words of the former minister and one-time EP president Antonio Tajani, who sat alongside Maltese MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa.

“Joseph Muscat should resign as soon as a vote takes places in this House. It should be a vote of no-confidence in Muscat... we need to restore dignity to a country that should not be regarded as a place where dirty money is recycled or where passports are sold to Russian magnates. That dignity can only be restored when Muscat resigns,” Tajani said.

Metsola said the Maltese had been forced to stand up to a “criminal network that has seized control and chipped away at the pillars of our Republic”, and accused Muscat of trying to “intimidate, threaten and silence by calling rallies to denounce us as traitors.”

“We want the world to know that we are not all cut from the same cloth as Joseph Muscat and the criminals he empowers. When the world looks at Malta, they should see our true face: A proud people standing up,” Metsola said, after Malta was branded an “island of corruption” by other MEPs.

“Muscat is still trying to cling to power for at least another 30 days of chaos: interfering, influencing and contaminating the investigation. He must resign immediately if my country stands any chance of moving forward.”

Her message was echoed by Casa, who described the “real Malta” as the people on the streets protesting every day.

“While Malta’s government has brought us shame its people brought us great pride. Pride that we are standing for what is right. Pride that we are taking action to bring our country back from the brink. Pride that we count Europe’s bravest journalist as one of our own.

“Now we demand EU action. We are not interested in vague expressions of concern or promises of monitoring. Now we demand that the Council and the Commission do their duty, and we demand that they stand up for the Maltese people.”

As stated by the European Commissioner on rule of law, Vera Jourova, who introduced the debate on the resolution, various MEPs called for the equal application of a rule of law mechanism that allows the EC to draw in errant states closer to the standards of values the EU endorses.

The socialist MEP and chair of the LIBE committee, Juan López Aguilar, said that while he endorsed the conclusions of the rule of law committee missions in Malta, “we need to make sure that all member states commit to the same basis without any criticism of political bias, and that they will abide by the legal questions of rule of law and independence.”

Both sides were criticised by the Alice Kuhnke of the Greens, who berated the S&D and EPP for jockeying for the moral high ground about the will to investigate similar incidents. “The fact that you lost your moral compass to hunt for benefit is not only shameful in itself, but because every individual politician in every assembly, who undermines the rule of law, is also undermining democracy and the trust that should exist between politicians and the populace, which is the democratic core of our values.”

Other MEPs, like Renew’s Ramona Strugariu, vehemently protested the lack of opprobrium shown by Muscat’s counterparts during the last European Council. “None of those ministers in the European Council should have shaken Muscat’s stained hands,” she said.

Malta’s Labour MEPs as expected, attempted to put up a staunch defence of their country.

Alex Agius Saliba was perhaps the most vociferous.

“I will never accept that all Malta be tarred with the same brush. The police carried out intensive investigations and today we have the alleged killers and murder mastermind, and they are facing justice… our institutions are functioning well and are not prejudiced towards particular individuals.”

Agius Saliba said the resolution being pushed on Malta was unjust, saying the country was already working to implement recommendations by the Venice Commission and the European Commission.

Josianne Cutajar also called for caution, warning that the resolution could be used for partisan political purposes when investigations into the Caruana Galizia assassination were ongoing.

“The Malta police force with Europol, have done great work… Malta stopped; understood where it went wrong; and made a decision. An institutional reform process has started and we will not stop before we have a significant Constitutional Reform.”

Labour’s head of delegation described the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as an act of terror and said action had to be taken against whoever is responsible, “whoever those persons may be.”

“Malta is currently experiencing unprecedented circumstances that shook the whole society and we want these realities to be addressed in a constructive manner… We are confident that the process under the oversight of the President of Malta to propose constitutional reforms will yield results.”

She even called for all alleged cases of corruption to be thoroughly investigated. “No one is above the law and the fact that time-barring on cases of political corruption was removed should ensure such judicial process. Currently there are five ongoing magisterial Inquiries on cases of alleged corruption. We want these inquiries to be concluded as soon as possible for the benefit of all.”

Even Dalli called on the Commission to propose a rule of law mechanism made up of independent experts that monitors all member states in an objective and fair manner. “It is what we really need because conclusions that are not objective do not help anyone.”

Labour MEP Alfred Sant was equally honest about the situation Malta faced.

“That Malta faces serious problems of governance is clear. They arose in the context of the horrendous murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and also beyond… There have been fatal failures of judgement even at the top level. The political price for them is being paid.”

But Sant called for a dispassionate review of the situation leading to reforms that will ensure no future repetition of past mistakes.

“True: the criminal investigation arrived at sensational findings. Even more sensational allegations have been made on their basis. We heard them being repeated during this debate, mostly for political jockeying. This runs contrary to the interests of the Maltese people whose commitment to European values is secure.

“When considering how European values are being respected, we must follow objective criteria, applied to all by an institution that all can trust. The resolution on which we shall vote tomorrow combines findings, allegations, one sided interpretations in a statement that paints black everything Maltese. It also blacks out the economic, social and cultural progress achieved in Malta during past years, which is not fair…

“There has to be a right way for this assembly to consider the affairs of Malta, one that would be applied equally to other member states like Hungary or Poland. No matter how well intentioned, the direction in which this debate has been driven is not the right way, not for Malta, neither for Europe. We need a better way.”