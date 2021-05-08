Make your voice heard! Inauguration of Future of Europe online events on Europe Day 2021

Europe Day this year looks towards the future of Europe with the inaugural event of the Conference of the Future of Europe at the European Parliament on Sunday.

In Malta, the European Parliament Office in Valletta will be streaming the inaugural ceremony of the Conference on the Future of Europe live on Sunday at 2pm on the EP Malta Facebook page.

The digital platform at the heart of this consultation opens the door for dialogue and change within the European institutions as the citizens would like to see it.

The European Parliament Office in Malta is also giving people a platform for their thoughts on Europe.

EU Citizen Voices features interviews with Maltese and other Europeans from different age groups and walks of life: a young worker, a pensioner, a parent, an architect, a Gozitan businessman, a third-country student, and a lawyer. They will be reflecting on a word that conjures up the EU to them, what they would like to see less of, and what they would like to see more of, when it comes to the EU and its future. These can be shared from the EP Malta Facebook page between Monday and Friday, 10-14th May.

We are also celebrating Europe Day online teaming up with student and youth groups.

Lejn il-Ġejjieni ta' Malta Ewropea together with the European Studies Organisation is live today from 12.30pm, featuring Professor Roderick Pace and Mr Andre Debattista from the Institute of European Studies, Ms Mandy Falzon, CEO of Servizzi Ewropej F’Malta, and Mr Vincent Bloem from the EP Office in Valletta, sharing his experience of membership from the point of view of a founding Member of the EU, The Netherlands.

Tomorrow at 11.00 we're taking a culinary journey with A Taste of Europe, and online food cultural event organised together with Erasmus Students' Network. This focuses on three traditional dishes prepared by three international students, who'll also talk about on what EU means to them. Victoria, a Polish Eramus Student, prepares kopytka, and Lynn and Rami, German Erasmus students, prepare a Cantonese noodle dish, whilst discussing with Luke Bonello Ghio, President of ESN Malta, what Europe means to them.

On Sunday we’ll be also bringing you the action from across Europe as other European countries mark Europe Day with various events including Music Europe Day co-organised by the European Parliament Offices in France and the UK, featuring several acts in different genres from Europe and beyond.

On Friday 14 May, popular discussion programme Xarabank will pair Europe Day with the Conference on the Future of Europe, giving space to people to pitch their own ideas for our future EU and get their feedback directly from MEPs Roberta Metsola and Alfred Sant, European and Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo, as well as the Head of the European Commission Representation in Malta Elena Grech. The co-chairs of the Executive Board leading the Conference on the Future of Europe, MEP Guy Verhofstadt, and Commissioner Dubravka Suica, will be intervening from Brussels.

Everyone can also put up their ideas to be discussed by using the digital platform and specifically for this programme by participating in a poll on LovinMalta.