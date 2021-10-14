[WATCH] Pegasus Project wins first Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism

The European Parliament has honoured the Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by hosting the first award ceremony of The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on the fourth anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The first winners of the prize were Forbidden Stories with their work on the Pegasus Project.

The Pegasus Project consortium, which was coordinated by the French media non-profit Forbidden Stories, revealed that global clients of NSO had used hacking software to target human rights activists, journalists and lawyers.

Traces of Pegasus spyware were found on the mobile phones of at least five current French cabinet ministers, and the phone numbers of top French officials, including French president Emmanuel Macron and most of his 20-strong cabinet, appeared in a leaked database at the heart of the investigative project.

The ceremony was addressed by the European Parliament’s President David Maria Sassoli.

The winner was chosen by an independent jury which does not have any links to politicians and the winner will be awarded a monetary prize and a memento token.

Maltese MEP David Casa spearheaded the establishment of this prize through his role within the European Parliament’s Bureau’s Working Group on Information and Communication Policy. “For me, through this new prize, the European Parliament is sending out two strong messages. The first message is addressed to the Maltese and Gozitan people: the European Parliament is on your side, and wants justice for all those cases revealed by Daphne.

“The second message is addressed to all the journalists across Europe: the European Parliament values journalism which is indispensable for our democracies. We will stand with journalists, champion media freedom and combat the culture of impunity that allows for journalists to be targeted by those they expose. This is also my mission as a Maltese and Gozitan elected representative,” Casa said.