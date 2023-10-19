Casa insists he voted against abortion clause in EU resolution

Nationalist MEP David Casa clarified that he did not vote in favour of the inclusion of a clause to enshrine abortion in Malta in a recent EU resolution on rule of law.

On Thursday, the European Parliament voted on another resolution on the state of rule of law in Malta. However, the resolution also called for the government to “finally enshrine the right to safe and legal abortion”.

Casa voted in favour of the resolution as a whole, but has historically voted against European attempts to call for universal access to safe and legal abortion across the bloc, raising eyebrows as to why he voted for the resolution in the first place.

Casa took to Facebook on Thursday to point out that he voted against the specific clause that calls on the government to enshrine the right to safe and legal abortion, despite voting in favour of the whole resolution.

“Only the Maltese people can introduce abortion in Malta. MEPs can also declare their position. Today, only one Labour MEP from four voted against abortion,” he said.

“I voted against, as I have always done and always will.”

Indeed, Casa and Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba were the only Maltese MEPs to vote against the clause.

The resolution was approved by 437 votes to 14, and 66 abstentions. Only two MEPs out of the Socialist and Democrats group voted against the resolution - the Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar.

Cyrus Engerer left the plenary without voting, while Alfred Sant was not present for the sitting.

