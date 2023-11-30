European Parliament, Council reach agreement on anti-SLAPP directive

Early on Thursday morning, an agreement was reached between the European Parliament and the European Council on a robust new anti-SLAPP regulation.

This regulation aims to shield activists, journalists, and human rights advocates from intimidating lawsuits designed to silence them, and the directive has been named after murdered journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia. The directive was overwhelmingly approved by MEPs last summer.

The new law seeks to protect individuals working on matters of public interest, such as basic rights, actions of public officials, or allegations of corruption. The regulations will be applicable in cross-border proceedings when the claimant, defendant, and court are not located in the same nation.

The intent is to prevent legal actions that aim to intimidate opponents into silence through the threat of severe legal consequences. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated that the deal would "protect those who try to reveal inconvenient truths."

Later on Thursday, the European Commission expressed its satisfaction with the provisional agreement. The Commission noted that the directive marks the first binding European legal instrument targeting SLAPP, offering protection to journalists and civil society organizations among other parties.

The EU body stated that this significant step comes in response to the advocacy of civil society, particularly following the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The directive is poised to be a crucial tool in preventing the abuse of legal actions to stifle public participation and free expression.