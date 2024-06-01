The Q&A: Meet Alex Agius Saliba

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

Key areas which I believe must be addressed by the European Union in the next five years are increased economic uncertainty due to external shocks such as the war in Ukraine, the implementation of the European Green Deal and labour shortages. Furthermore, due to the increasing globalisation, matters which impact economic competitiveness are better addressed at European and international level to ensure a level playing field between countries. These include workers’ and consumers’ rights and environmental protection. These matters impact our daily lives thus, yes, the European Union is indeed very relevant to all Europeans, including the Maltese.

Regrettably European institutions tend to measure success based on macro-economic barometers and indicators, which may not always fairly reflect the daily realities faced by ordinary citizens. This mismatch is causing increasing disenfranchisement in the EU and has led to increasing support for far-right parties and other extremists, including in Malta. I give the electors my word that I will do my utmost to make the EU deliver where and when it matters for them, and that I will ensure that their sentiment is voiced loud and clearly in the European Parliament.

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

Despite the artificial attempts of the PN and its supporters to dirty this election with mud-slinging about irrelevant local partisan affairs, I have focussed my campaign on five key pledges on which I intend to deliver in the next five years.

These are: Safeguards against excessive profits in essential consumables and services; protection of Maltese identity, culture and heritage; digital rights to safeguard consumers and minors; workers’ rights, especially their right for unhindered rest in their free time; quality of life of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, especially in the fields of healthcare, pensions, education, housing, telecommunications and employment.

Legal safeguards are key to achieve this, and I will work on better protections for persons with disabilities and awareness about our mental health.

These pledges build on the work done during the last five years. I believe that better results may be achieved by focussing on a few specific areas. By putting pen to paper to these pledges I am providing the electorate a yardstick with which to measure whether I will deliver for them during the next five years.

Malta has a small representation in the European Parliament, can we be influential?

The European Parliament does not work along country lines. A country or group of countries may impose their will over other, less populous countries. But in parliament, like minded politicians from various countries join forces to push forward initiatives for the benefit of all Europeans. MEPs who are more active have an outsized role in pushing forward these initiatives, and thus have greater influence in setting parliament’s agenda. My election to the role of Vice-President of the Socialists and Democrats Group is testament to this. More energetic MEPs are in a better position to ensure that the proposed intiatives do not negatively impact the electorate they represent.

MEPs may also take administrative and legal action to safeguard the rights of their electorate. During the last five years I have used these tools for the benefit of the Maltese wherever possible. I requested the European Commission to investigate unfair, artificial increases in food prices, and the European Ombudsman to stop the Commision from recruiting an individual who does not speak Maltese for its office in Malta.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European parliament?

I have always believed that politicians who work diligently and vigorously may make an appreciable contribution towards improving our quality of life and well-being. During my first legislature, I embarked on various campaigns and measures which address the needs of workers, consumers, patients, children and vulnerable cohorts. These included campaigns for the benefit of a wide spectrum of society such as the common charger for digital devices and the Right to Disconnect and initiatives for the benefit of specific cohorts, such as to ensure equal rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities and those on the autism spectrum. Some initiatives, such as the introduction of regulations to protect children from unsafe toys and to provide adequate compensation for cancellations and delays in the travelling sector, are not yet completed. Other initiatives in the pipeline include improving the affordability and availability of medicine and healthy food, which is particularly relevant for Malta, and measures to protect vulnerable households from energy poverty. I am determined to continue my unfinished work in the next legislature