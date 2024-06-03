The Q&A: Meet Claudette Abela Baldacchino

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

Of course, it is. Frequent EU surveys have shown the Maltese do not regret joining the EU, even if at the pre-accession stage almost half the electorate was against. Democracy, however, prevailed and it tells a lot about that party which not only accepted the people’s verdict but exploited fully Malta’s membership of the EU by coming up with ideas, meeting challenges such as the Presidency of the European Council, and turning the previous meagre use of EU funds into a 100% success that has benefited the nation in so many sectors. If that is not relevant, I don’t know what is!

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

First of all, this is not a Maltese phenomenon. Anyone who’s been following the EU election campaigns in Italy, Germany, France and elsewhere will tell you how focussed they have also been on local and partisan issues. But also bear in mind that the electorate is also being asked to vote in local council elections which, as one would expect, are dominated by local and national issues. As Labour candidates, we have been able to assemble in two teams that complement each other without encroaching into each other’s territory. So, it has been easier for us, knowing full well that, unlike our political adversaries, we have a serious, 10-point manifesto to promote among the electorate, while there is an electoral manifesto for each and every local council in Malta and Gozo. Nothing can be clearer than that.

Malta has a small representation in the European Parliament, can we be influential?

Being small has been Malta’s reality since time immemorial. While it has its obvious disadvantages, it also presents each and every one of us with the opportunity to work harder, to compete, and to engage more forcefully. As an example, this always reminds me how dedicated, motivated, and successful my Gozitan classmates at school were because they had to do that extra effort. This has also been amply shown throughout the past 20 years by various Maltese MEPs who were often entrusted with important assignments and rapporteur roles. We also know Maltese MEPs from both sides of the Maltese political arena have been appointed to important posts within the EP set-up. In my brief spell at the EP, I was also asked to form part of important committees, a role I enjoyed and felt like I was honestly and fruitfully contributing despite the fact I came from the smallest EU state. Yes, we can, and we have been influential within the EU but without trying to display a disproportion of our role in that huge institution.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European parliament?

I had been in everyday journalism and broadcasting when I first contested the European Parliament elections and eventually winning a seat to represent Malta – not my party – when it came to issues that could impact on the Maltese population as a whole. It was an experience I carried with me all along that campaign, having been in close contact with the public and acutely aware of people’s needs and their potential benefits for as long as all six of us Maltese MEPs remained united and, in Brussels, fighting for one joint cause. Sadly, since 2013 that situation has changed dramatically, and we all know why. I remain strongly motivated, determined to again give my 100% commitment to safeguarding Malta’s interests while I avoid falling into the partisan politics trap so common and so divisive across the various EU institutions.