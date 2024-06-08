[WATCH] 'Democracy is at stake' - European Parliament President casts her vote
After casting her vote, Roberta Metsola told the press that she hopes, 'that democracy wins'
The Nationalist Party’s star MEP candidate Roberta Metsola cast her votes for the MEP and local council elections on Saturday morning in Sliema.
Joined by her husband Ukko, Roberta Metsola was met by applause and chants as a small crowd gathered to greet her.
After the pair cast their ballot, Metsola dedicated a few minutes to the media as she was asked to explain her expectations for voting day. “I’m hoping that democracy wins,” she responded.
She spoke of the European Parliament’s campaign to encourage EU voters to cast their ballot in what was described as a crucial election. Addressing the media in English, Metsola underlined, “The next five years will be very important with many challenges for the European Union.”
When asked what was at stake, she responded, “Democracy is at stake,” as she noted the electorate’s power in steering the bloc. Metsola noted that in the coming days, all focus will be on forming majorities in the European Parliament.
Metsola is reportedly seeking a second term as European Parliament President, as her EPP party and other EU parties are holding their breath in the likelihood of larger shares of seats for far-right parties across the bloc.
