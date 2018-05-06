There is football, and there is outright criminality... | Franz Tabone

Football is often described as ‘the beautiful game’, and in Malta it is by far the most popular and beloved sport. Yet at present, there seems to be a dark cloud hanging over it. There have been cases of match-fixing, and there also seems to be an embedded perception of corruption. How true is that perception, and how seriously is it impacting the game?

You mention that our football is ‘under a cloud’ right now. But the perception that football matches are manipulated has been there a long time We are not talking about anything that is new, or only happening now. However, technology and instant communication have enlarged the situation: everybody is aware of it, so obviously we think it’s bigger. Is it bigger? Well, if you have a base for something that will grow... probably, that is the situation of our football. If you go back in history – you can research the Encyclopaedia of Maltese football, especially – there were already cases going back 50, 60 years. Our rules have contemplated match-fixing and corruption for a long time. Our law against corruption in sport has been in existence since 1976. Probably we are the first European country that enacted such a law...

