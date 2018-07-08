Europe’s final solution: ‘let them drown’ | Maria Pisani

Malta has recently implemented a policy of closing its ports to NGO vessels involved in search and rescue (SAR) operations at sea. To quote the captain of one such vessel, this policy ‘contributes to the Mediterranean becoming a mass grave’. Government argues that its intention is the opposite: to ensure that all rescue vessels are ‘operating legally’. As a human rights campaigner, how do you interpret those two, very different arguments?

They’re two very different discourses. There can be absolutely no doubt that the search and rescue vessels have saved thousands upon thousands upon thousands of lives. We also need to remind ourselves that they have been operating for a relatively short time. ‘Death in the Mediterranean’ isn’t something new; the central Mediterranean route is the most lethal by far in the world... and [NGO vessels] have been operating for, what, three or four years? If we just look at statistics: in the last couple of weeks, since the vessels were stopped from operating, we’ve had a 50% increase in the number of deaths. Last week, it was just under 1,000... now, it’s 1,500. There can be absolutely no doubt... no playing around with figures here... that pulling the vessels away, and stopping their operations, is at the cost of human life. Five hundred deaths in the past week alone. If it had been anyone else, it would be 24/7 headline news globally. Yet somehow, we are now facing a discourse that justifies this loss of life. [Pause] I’m at a loss. Honestly, I’m at a loss as to where we go from here. That the deaths have been ‘normalised’, in their own right, is already shocking; but to somehow justify it, is... incredible. Simply incredible. The end cannot justify the means. We’re taking things to a completely different level here. The new policy of stopping search and rescue vessels is deadly...

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition.