Egrant was ‘devastating’ for the PN | Clyde Puli

From an outsider’s perspective, the PN seems to be split into two warring parties: one led by Adrian Delia, and a rebel faction supporting Simon Busuttil. ‘Quo vadis, Partit Nazzjonalista?’ Where does the PN go from here?

I wouldn’t say that there is a split between two parties; but there are still circumstances, from before the last general election, that remain unresolved. Starting with the most obvious: the change in leadership. The new leader took over when the PN was already facing serious financial challenges. He has to rebuild the party’s organisation from scratch. He also has to talk about his own vision: his own ideological ‘quo vadis’, the slant he wants to give the party. Adding to that, on top of all the work that needs to be done, in the last months the issue of Egrant has once again surfaced. This is certainly not an issue connected to the present leadership: but it has serious implications for this leadership too; because we exist today, and therefore, yes, this creates moments of difficulty – challenges that have to be resolved, in the best interests of the party and country, without focusing on individuals. Because otherwise, we will remain stuck in a bubble, and we won’t be able to move forward...

