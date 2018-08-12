Giving the arts a stronger voice | Raphael Vella

2017 was the first time Malta participated in the Venice Biennale since 1999; and before that, the last time was in 1958. What was it like to take on such a daunting project?

It was also the first time we had a proper ‘Malta Pavilion’: and a very big one, too, around 300 square metres. Our presence in previous editions was on a smaller scale. Naturally, that represents a big improvement; but at the same time, it’s also a huge challenge. It’s a bit intimidating, in fact; especially when you take into account that the budget, by Venice standards, is not that big. By Maltese standards, it’s good... and there are other countries which are comparable to us in that respect. But when you start comparing with bigger European countries, it’s hard to really compete. Not in terms of budget, anyway. Luckily, however, there’s more to it than how much money you spend. Or at least, I hope so...

At the same time, Malta does seem to be investing more in the arts today than in previous years (when we didn’t participate in such events at all). How do you account for this renewed interest precisely now?

Part of it is due to pressure by the Arts Council itself. By ‘pressure’, I mean pointing out that ‘this [the Biennale] has to happen – we have to be on the global map’. And I also think there has been a movement, in recent years, towards a greater internationalisation of the local cultural sphere.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition