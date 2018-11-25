Mental health: the ‘Cinderella’ of medicine | Sasha Taylor-East and Nigel Camilleri

Awareness of mental health issues has undeniably increased over the years. More people (or families) are seeking help for conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, etc., than ever before. At the risk of a facile question: does this reflect an actual increase in the incidence of mental disorders? Are more people developing mental conditions… or were we always prone to the same issues, but never recognised them as ‘health concerns’ in the past?

Nigel Camilleri: There isn’t a straightforward answer. I think we are becoming a lot more aware of mental health disorders; but there has also been an increased level of stress in our lifestyle. There are a number of studies linking life in an urban area – and Malta can be considered urban – to increased stress levels. And according to the stress vulnerability model, the more stress you are exposed to, the greater the chance of developing illnesses such as psychosis. There are also societal issues: you mentioned ADHD, for example. A hundred years ago, if there was a boy in class who was very hyperactive, the teacher would send him out into the fields to run around a bit, and calm down. Or he wouldn’t go to school at all, and would do physical work instead. There was never any talk of ‘medical issues’, still less ‘seeing a psychiatrist’…

Sasha Taylor-East: Another consideration is that there has been an increase in general expectations. People tend to compare themselves to other people these days: especially on the social media. This may create a certain pressure to live up to ‘what we should be like’, or ‘how we should be feeling’; inevitably, there will be a difference between people’s realities, and what they might be seeing around them. That may add to stress and anxiety...

Read the rest of the interview in today's digital edition of MaltaToday on Sunday