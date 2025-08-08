Medicines Authority warns Ozempic batch might be fake

The Malta Medicines Authority has announced a recall of one pack of Ozempic 1mg solution for injection in pre-filled pens after a pack was suspected to be falsified.

“The Superintendent of Public Health, as the Licensing Authority, with the assistance of the Malta Medicines Authority, is actively working with the relevant stakeholders to safeguard any possible risk to public health,” the authority said.

The Marketing Authorisation Holder, Novo Nordisk, alerted the authority that one pack of Ozempic from batch number PP5N682::RN287 may be falsified.

The affected batch carries the expiry date 02/2027. The recall only applies to this specific batch.

Patients in possession of the weight loss drug from this batch are advised to stop using the immediately. They should contact their pharmacy to verify the batch number and return the pack to the same pharmacy where it was bought.

Those affected are also encouraged to speak to their pharmacist or medical practitioner to ensure continuation of treatment. The authority stated it is in close contact with all relevant parties to minimise any risk to public health.

If there are any questions or concerns, patients should seek advice from their pharmacist or medical practitioner.