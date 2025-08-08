FKNK's Lucas Micallef appointed Soċjetà Agrarja President

Soċjetà Agrarja, one of Malta’s oldest surviving societies, has been spared dissolution after the appointment of a new executive committee.

The society had recently encountered challenges, including dwindling engagement and issues with leadership continuity, which led to a precarious situation where its operations were at risk of being permanently suspended.

The newly appointed committee is headed by FKNK President Lucas Micallef, with Darryl Grech serving as Secretary and Daniel Bonello as Treasurer.

Supporting this leadership group is a committee of long-standing members alongside two newly appointed members, Michael Desira and Dillon Polidano.

Micallef has outlined a vision for the society that aims to build upon its legacy while ensuring its relevance for present and future realities. "This Society is more than a historical artefact, it is a living institution that can still contribute meaningfully to Malta’s cultural and agricultural sectors".

The new committee is working on a modernisation strategy that will include digital outreach, educational initiatives, and broader community involvement.

Founded in 1844 as the Società Economico-Agraria del Gruppo di Malta, the Soċjetà Agrarja has promoted Maltese agriculture, rural development, and cultural traditions for 180 years.

The society’s first committee was elected on April 12, 1844. Its primary objective at the time was to promote improved agricultural techniques, increase horticultural production, introduce new products, adopt more efficient agricultural machinery, and encourage the introduction of new species and breeds of farm animals for the country’s benefit.

One of the society’s long-standing roles, dating back to 1854, in organising the annual agricultural show held at Buskett during Imnarja.

The society has expressed appreciation to Dr. Joe Borg, who served with as president since 1998. He is credited with ensuring the society’s survival through a challenging era marked by shifting societal priorities, reduced public engagement with agriculture, and growing pressures on traditional institutions.