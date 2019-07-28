Your new ministry’s portfolio is split into two: Equality, and European affairs. Under Helena Dalli, these seemed to be balanced out between a minister who was more associated with the ‘equality’ side… assisted by Aaron Farrugia, who was more focused on Europe. Judging by your press articles, however, you seem to lean more towards the European angle. Does your appointment mean that ‘equality’ is no longer a priority for the government?

I can answer that with a straight ‘No’. In fact, just yesterday I had an intensive meeting with the Prime Minister, where we agreed that they are both on an equal footing. I understand why you think my inclination is towards European affairs… because it’s true: I have a great interest in the subject. But equality is still a government priority. Obviously, I have a hard act to follow, in the sense that Helena Dalli is synonymous with the sector. Any successor would find it very difficult.

But I assure you, I share both her and the Prime Minister’s vision… and I will carry on with the good work, and give it immediate priority. The first item on the agenda is to meet all the stakeholders. I will continue pushing the two bills which are already before Parliament, which will give extensive powers to the new Commission for Equality. We will adopt, as law, the 12 protocols of the Convention of Human Rights, so as to ensure that there will be a government for equality; not just a ministry. Because the government has to implement equality measures in all sectors; we have to promote equality on the place of work, and incorporate equality measures into the design of our infrastructure.

Are we already there? We did a lot since 2013; we are protagonists in this sector, not just at European but also on a global level… and I am determined to keep working in that direction. If we meet again in 2020, I’ll be able to answer you not just with words, but with concrete facts.

Read the full interview in MaltaToday's Digital Edition