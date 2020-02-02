[WATCH] Adrian Delia vows to carry-on despite grim survey results

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has insisted that despite polls showing his lowest trust rating in two years, he will keep on fighting for the sake of the country.

“The easiest thing to do is to give up and leave, but that is not the right to do,” he said.

Delia was addressing party members at a political event in Santa Lucija.

The Opposition leader was reacting to MaltaToday’s trust survey published on Sunday, which revealed that Delia scored a dismal 13.5% favorability among respondents.

The PN leader said that he will continue fighting for what is right, because that is what a sense of duty to the country entails.

He challenged the PM to make use of his popularity and power to remove the controversial contract given to Vitals Global Health to run three public hospitals, blasting the government for continuing to fund the company despite its failure to deliver.

On Saturday, the opposition leader presented a procurement evaluation report which he claims was drawn up simply to pass on three state hospitals to a private operator – at the time Vitals Global Healthcare – simply for the purpose of profit.

“Vitals took the money and ran, making way for Steward Helath Care to take over,” Delia said.

Making reference to Saturday’s press-conference, Delia said that Steward sent “its ambassador”, former PM Joseph Muscat, to ask for more money from the government.

He said none of the “thieves” behind the hospital had yet been caught.

“The truth will come out eventually, the truth will emerge, the truth will win”, Dr Delia said.

The Opposition leader also said that apart from the Nexia BT partner who formed part of the selection committee, a hand-picked engineer by Konrad Mizzi, and an individual close to the General Workers Union, also had a say in the election process.

Delia made reference to the high rates of deaths linked to respiratory problems, stating that Robert Abela’s government has remained unconcerned with environmental degradation. He quoted Malta’s ranking within the EU in terms of renewable energy use.