Strong winds force Virtu Ferries to cancel Wednesday trips between Sicily and Malta

Virtu Ferries has cancelled all voyages between Malta and Sicily for Wednesday 5 February, as harsher winds are expected to hit the central Mediterranean in the coming hours.

“Kindly note that all voyages on Wednesday 5 February are cancelled due to bad weather,” the company announced.

To make up for the change in schedule, Virtu Ferries said that on Thursday 6 February extra voyages will be organised.

An extra voyage will be leaving Pozzallo at 11:00am and arriving in Malta at 12:45pm.

Another catamaran will be leaving Malta at 6:00pm and arriving in Pozzallo at 7:45pm.

An early trip will be amended, and will be leaving Valletta at 7:30am.

The Met Office at Malta International Airport has issued a weather warning, as wind speeds are expected to climb to force six on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday wind speeds are expected to climb to force seven.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, with lows of 8°C on Wednesday and highs of 12°C.

The temperature is also expected to drop even further on Thursday with lows of 6°C and highs of 11°C.