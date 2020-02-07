[BREAKING] PN secretary-general Clyde Puli resigns

Nationalist Party secretary-general Clyde Puli has resigned.

In a letter penned to Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Friday afternoon, Puli said the time had come for him to focus on the electoral district he represents.

Puli’s term as secretary-general expired last November and was extended pending the reform process proposed by Louis Galea.

In a letter that broadly reflected the same sentiments expressed by deputy leader Robert Arrigo yesterday, Puli hit out at those within the party who never accepted Delia’s election as leader.

Downloadable Files clyde_puli_resignation_letter.pdf



He accused them of continuously trying to trip him up at every turn.

“My resignation leaves you and the party free to choose an individual fit to lead the party forward,” he said, adding it was an honour to serve within the party’s administration after the 2017 election debacle when “few politicians came forward to serve”.

Puli said that people saw in Delia the chance of bringing the party closer to the public.

Sense of entitlement

He slammed the “sense of entitlement” certain individuals in the party.

“I never expected help [from these people], but I never pretended that with every step you took, you are continuously tripped up, and then kicked in the ankle, only for them to accuse you of not running fast enough,” Puli said.

Puli said “it is a shame” that the 2013 election report remained shelved, while a 2017 election analysis was never carried out.

He also said that his work as secretary-general was hindered by the party’s debt.

“I had to continuously focus on paying yesterday’s debt, instead of improving the situation of today and tomorrow,” he said.

Puli also called out “selective leakages” to the press of parliamentary group meetings, which according to him disrupted the serenity needed to hold discussions.

“These actions, together with the twisting of facts, created nothing but the destruction of the party,” he said.

He also stressed on unity, stating that the party can only move forward together.

“It is true that unity alone doesn’t win you anything, but without it you lose,” he said.

Puli concluded by promising his unwavering loyalty, stating that he will be focusing on his responsibilities within the sixth electoral district.

Puli’s resignation follows that of deputy leader Robert Arrigo and president of the general council Kristy Debono.

READ ALSO: Arrigo resigns as PN deputy leader, open rebellion: 17 MPs want Adrian Delia to resign