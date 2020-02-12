menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: former PN secretary-general testifies

Follow us here for a live blog of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

matthew_agius
12 February 2020, 2:16pm
by Matthew Agius
The public inquiry is looking into the actions of the State and whether more could have been done to prevent the murder from happening
15:08 “After she was murdered the dehumanising against her continued but spread to other critics of the government. Her family has been targeted repeatedly. The question of where is the laptop or why was the car parked outside were constantly being repeated... diverting attention away from where the latest scandal is,” Muscat answers. Kurt Sansone
15:07 Comodini Cachia asks whether there was a change in the targets of the hate campaign after Caruana Galizia's murder. Kurt Sansone
15:06 She says that with the dominance of party media in Malta, there is little that independent journalists can do to counter such a wave of disinformation. “When it is mixed with hate-bating of the handful of journalists who work on investigative stories you end up with one side dominating the narrative.” Kurt Sansone
15:05 Muscat says that online harassment ties closely to disinformation. “What happens is that online channels are flooded with counter-narratives which are often blatantly untrue. One clear disinformation campaign is the Truth Project. This was a campaign, which countered the Daphne Project... where is the laptop, shifting blame, claiming the murder came from the PN, all the disinformation came from the Truth Project.” Kurt Sansone
15:03 “The groups would go dormant and then resurface when political activity was high,” she continues. Kurt Sansone
15:02 Muscat says that after The Shift's expose on the groups, former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca announced that she was leaving the groups and then condemned hate speech in general. “The prime minister [Joseph Muscat] however had never condemned the groups’ behaviour, saying they weren't hate speech and only left them after a number of calls for him to do so,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
15:00 “Former presidents, most MPs, aspiring political candidates were all members of the groups,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
15:00 Muscat says there are criteria which need to be met and these included past instances of threats to journalists or activists, the involvement of senior government officials, a marked blurring of roles or propagandists. This list of criteria was published by Bloomberg. Kurt Sansone
14:59 Comodini Cachia asks about state-sponsored mass trolling. How did she conclude it was state-sponsored? Kurt Sansone
14:58 Muscat continues that a certain Angele Camilleri, now a PL councillor, was another one of the group's admins. Kurt Sansone
14:57 “We found out through whistleblowers. People were disgusted by the calls for street parties and so on after Daphne's death… After a girl posted about a Henley and Partners meeting in London, she was immediately demonised and there were calls for her to be stopped, raped and so on,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
14:56 Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia asks about the party membership requirement and the fact that the administrators worked at the justice ministry. Kurt Sansone
14:56 “You cannot have such a coherent narrative built in such a short period of time. It had to be orchestrated,” she says. Kurt Sansone
14:55 “What we see in these groups are constant, counter-narratives and the spread of blatantly untrue information. Malta is one of the few countries where we have managed to prove state-sponsored trolling,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
14:55 She says the people she has just mentioned were active participants. Kurt Sansone
14:53 Muscat says that government sympathisers and public officials like Josef Caruana, Tony Zarb, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, Mark Farrugia, Rosianne Cutajar, Neville Gafa, Karl Stagno Navarra and Glenn Bedingfield would participate in the trolling. “All this was happening whilst Kurt Farrugia was heading the government’s communications department,” she adds. Kurt Sansone
14:49 She says that Facebook's algorithms show users what they wanted to see and this effect was amplified by membership in the group. Kurt Sansone
14:49 Muscat presents the inquiry board with a dossier of her findings. She explains that the main findings were that online discourse in Malta was increasingly polarised and abrasive, there was involvement of government officials and online trolling was subject to a high degree of coordination. Kurt Sansone
14:48 “We wanted to see how Caruana Galizia was being presented. What we saw was beyond anything we could have expected. She was depicted as a witch, as a monster. People from the OPM, like Neville Gafa, would be posting dehumanising memes. The posts preceded the murder and carried on afterwards. The groups were there for seven years and were built whilst the Labour Party was in Opposition,” she says. Kurt Sansone
14:45 “The groups required you to show Labour Party membership before you can access them,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
14:44 Muscat says that one of the first things The Shift had done after Caruana Galizia's murder was to observe a pattern of derogatory remarks relating to the murder. They monitored for six months, six secret and closed online groups with 60,000 members. “You had to show your membership of the Labour Party to join the groups and we did so through whistleblowers, who were disgusted by the content of the groups.” Kurt Sansone
14:42 Caroline Muscat walks up to the witness stand and takes the oath. Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia for the Caruana Galizia family explains that the witness could tell of the harassment she had suffered as a journalist and how reporting on the government could affect public opinion. Kurt Sansone
14:41 Borg Olivier’s testimony is over. The Shift News journalist Caroline Muscat is due to testify next. Kurt Sansone
14:40 “I can also say that it is a bit of a misnomer to think of there being big donations. Political parties rely on the little donated by the many, at least in the case of the PN,” Borg Olivier says. Kurt Sansone
14:40 The witness says that Christian Kalin from Henley and Partners, a citizenship agency, had approached PN at around the same time. Kalin had presented a document but the party was against the sale of citizenship because it believed in the sovereignty of the state in passport sales. Kurt Sansone
14:38 Borg Olivier continues: “From the PN side, at least in my time, the party did not... depend strongly on donations, which required compromises.” Kurt Sansone
14:37 “No, but the comment about ‘doing your bit’ made me suspicious,” Borg Olivier says. Kurt Sansone
14:36 Jason Azzopardi asks Borg Olivier: “Did Apap Bologna tell you that he had spoken to some government representative at the time?” Kurt Sansone
14:35 “When one looks at the context of the decision in 2009 and the PL proposal in 2013 at the beginning of the electoral campaign, I felt that the person who came to try and sell the project to me had gone to sell it to Labour. As far as I know it was the same person,” he says. Kurt Sansone
14:34 Borg Olivier says that he had been given indications of who they were - big business families - but was not told directly who they were. Kurt Sansone
14:33 Judge Michael Mallia asks about the families behind the gas power station project. Kurt Sansone
14:32 “The line I had taken at the time was that the government has its plan for energy... and the meeting ended there,” Borg Olivier says. Kurt Sansone
14:31 Borg Olivier presents the inquiry with a story by Daphne Caruana Galizia on 25 October 2013, which stated that the project relied heavily on the Labour landslide victory of the time. He also presents an abridged version of the Auditor General's report on Electrogas, which highlighted a number of shortcomings. In its closing paragraph, it refers to Simon Busuttil's listing of similarities between the finalised contract and the presentation given by GEM in 2009. The Auditor General at the time said its mandate did not extend to political parties. Kurt Sansone
14:29 “The only difference was the gas supply agreement for 20 years changed to 18 years and the power generation capacity of the power station was different,” Borg Olivier says. Kurt Sansone
14:28 Comparing the proposals in this presentation and the request for proposals issued by the government in 2013, finds great similarities, Borg Olivier says. Kurt Sansone
14:27 Borg Olivier says that foreign company Gasol was involved in the proposed project, as was GEM (greener energy for Malta) Holdings, which was set up at the time. “One of the things which leapt out to me during the conversation, was Apap Bologna’s comment: ‘the decision is yours, we will do our bit if you do yours.’ I asked what this was about and was met by silence and a half-smile.” Kurt Sansone
14:25 “My first reaction to Apap Bologna was that as we had just awarded a concession to build a new power station [the BWSC plant], how can we do this one too? He insisted that the government would make arrangements with the private and public sector and that the power station was not a foreign investment but also involved Maltese family businesses.” Kurt Sansone
14:23 Borg Olivier says that the presentation he was given was almost identical to the power station built years later [under a Labour administration], “complete with LNG terminal, ship and everything.” Kurt Sansone
14:22 Borg Olivier recounts: “I was secretary-general of the Nationalist Party between June 2008 and June 2013. In the spring of 2009, around May or June, businessman Paul Apap Bologna had asked to see me. I greeted him in my office and he gave me a Power Point presentation on a gas-fired power station.” Kurt Sansone
14:20 Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, appearing for the Caruana Galizia family, asks him about an incident in 2009. Kurt Sansone
14:20 Lawyer Paul Borg Olivier, the former secretary-general of the PN, is summoned to the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
14:19 Good afternoon. We are at another sitting of the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today with the testimony of former PN secretary-general Paul Borg Olivier and journalists.

The inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The inquiry board, made up of Justice Emeritus Michael Mallia, Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro, is bound to present the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.

The inquiry, which started in December, must be completed within nine months.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
