President George Vella to undergo minor surgery

The President will be operated on at Mater Dei Hospital and will resume duties on Sunday

maltatoday
13 February 2020, 4:34pm
by MaltaToday Staff
President George Vella
President George Vella

President George Vella will be admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday for an elective minor surgical procedure, the Office of the President said.

The minor operation needs the administration of general anaesthesia, which means Vella will be unable to fulfil his duties on Friday and Saturday.

The president’s office said former minister Dolores Cristina will be assuming the office of Acting President on the two days.

No further information was provided on the nature of the medical intervention.

