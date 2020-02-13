Qualification scheme pays out €23.9 million in tax credits over six years

Between 2013 and 2019 the number of beneficiaries receiving tax credits for educational courses almost tripled when compared to the previous six years.

Government forked out €23.9 million in tax credits for 9,364 beneficiaries through Malta Enterprise’s Get Qualified scheme, which is administered by the Education Ministry.

The scheme pays back up to 70% of fees for courses that lead to a certification, diploma, degree, or post-graduate qualification. Students benefit from the tax credit upon completion of the course.

Between 2006 and 2012, the scheme forked out €11.5 million in tax credits to 3,710 beneficiaries.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said the scheme helped students during one of the most important phases of their life, when they are choosing their future career and are doing their utmost to get their much-needed qualifications.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the government will continue strengthening existing schemes and where needed introduce new ones to create new educational opportunities and quality jobs.