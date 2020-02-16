menu

Less than 14% choose buses as preferred mode of transport, survey shows

Despite measures meant to encourage bus use, public transport’s popularity remains low, a survey indicates

massimo_costa
16 February 2020, 5:30pm
by Massimo Costa
Only 13.6% of commuters choose to use public transport, a survey has indicated
Only 13.6% of commuters choose to use public transport, a survey has indicated

The use of public transport amongst commuters remains low, in spite of measures meant to boost bus use, a survey has shown.

The survey, carried out by sister newspaper Illum and published today, indicates that only 13.6% of respondents chose buses to travel.

Despite measures such as free bus rides for students and the elderly, the use of buses decreased when compared with a previous transport survey the newspaper carried out in August 2019, in which 16.8% had said they chose public transport.

Private vehicles were by far the most popular modes of transport, with 75.3% of respondents said they opted to use their own cars to travel.

The survey showed that bus use is least popular amongst the younger and middle-aged generations, with only 5% of those aged 18 to 35 and 6% of those in the 36 to 50 age bracket who said they prefered to use public transport.

Comparatively, 87.5% of young people and 84.3% of those middle-aged said they opted to use their cars to get around.

The survey from August last year had also painted a slightly more positive picture of public transport use, with 7.3% and 9.6% of the two age groups respectively having said they choose to hop on a bus.

Buses were most popular with those over 65, with 31.6%, and those between 51 and 65, with 17.2%, the survey showed.

Gozitans least likely to favour bus use

The survey indicated that people from Gozo preferred buses the least, with only 6.3% saying they travelled on public transport. This was a significant decrease from the results of the previous survey, which had indicated that 23.6% used buses.

Public transport was most popular in Malta’s Northern Harbour District, with a 24.5% rate of use amongst respondents.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Police union official under investigation over reports he ran extra duty abuse scheme
National

Police union official under investigation over reports he ran extra duty abuse scheme
Kurt Sansone
Less than 14% choose buses as preferred mode of transport, survey shows
National

Less than 14% choose buses as preferred mode of transport, survey shows
Massimo Costa
Frank Psaila dismisses rumours he is after PN secretary-general post
National

Frank Psaila dismisses rumours he is after PN secretary-general post
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Abela apologises to Labourites side-lined by newcomers, insists party must remain open
National

[WATCH] Abela apologises to Labourites side-lined by newcomers, insists party must remain open
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.