Freephone 153 crashes as calls on bonus cheque pour in

The Freephone number 153 is experiencing technical difficulties and some customers may not be able to get through, the government information service said.

The number is part of the servizz.gov platform that is a public information service.

Servizz.gov said that it is experiencing an influx of phone calls from clients asking about the additional milk and bread bonus being sent out to families.

The cheques started being received by post over the weekend but the process is ongoing.

“Servizz.gov is investigating the matter in a bid to solve the technical problemas quickly as possible and the phone line returns to normal with the least possible impact on clients,” a Department of Information statement said.

People can also access the information services by visiting local centres in Birkirkara, Birgu, Qawra, Paola and Qormi, or by visiting the website here.