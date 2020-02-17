menu

Freephone 153 crashes as calls on bonus cheque pour in

The government information service line is experiencing technical difficulties

maltatoday
17 February 2020, 2:22pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Freephone 153 is experiencing technical difficulties
Freephone 153 is experiencing technical difficulties

The Freephone number 153 is experiencing technical difficulties and some customers may not be able to get through, the government information service said.

The number is part of the servizz.gov platform that is a public information service.

Servizz.gov said that it is experiencing an influx of phone calls from clients asking about the additional milk and bread bonus being sent out to families.

The cheques started being received by post over the weekend but the process is ongoing.

“Servizz.gov is investigating the matter in a bid to solve the technical problemas quickly as possible and the phone line returns to normal with the least possible impact on clients,” a Department of Information statement said.

People can also access the information services by visiting local centres in Birkirkara, Birgu, Qawra, Paola and Qormi, or by visiting the website here.

More in National
[WATCH] Chris Fearne puts hospitals deal on notice
National

[WATCH] Chris Fearne puts hospitals deal on notice
Kurt Sansone
Freephone 153 crashes as calls on bonus cheque pour in
National

Freephone 153 crashes as calls on bonus cheque pour in
MaltaToday Staff
[WATCH] Government on 'same wavelength' when it comes to safeguarding the environment, Aaron Farrugia says
National

[WATCH] Government on 'same wavelength' when it comes to safeguarding the environment, Aaron Farrugia says
Laura Calleja
Protestors want Archbishop to give Saint Publius ‘due attention’
National

Protestors want Archbishop to give Saint Publius ‘due attention’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.