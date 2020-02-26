Labour CEO Randolph Debattista sacked by Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has removed Randolph Debattista from his role as Labour CEO.

Reports say that he was replaced by George Azzopardi.

Debattista was appointed to the position of CEO in 2017 and had replaced Gino Cauchi at the time. He had previously worked at Malta's permanent representation office in Brussels and with Labour's communications office.

Debattista was critical of senior party members in previous months and even took jabs at Abela's predecessor's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, when he posted his expression of incredulity on social media regarding Schembri's 'missing' mobile phone.

Efforts to contact Debattista by MaltaToday have proved unsuccessful.