Silence for a day: developers to stop excavation works for Miriam Pace’s funeral

Malta Developers Association President Sandro Chetcuti convinces members to lay down tools on Thursday when construction victim Miriam Pace is laid to rest 

karl_azzopardi
4 March 2020, 2:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
MDA President Sandro Chetcuti
MDA President Sandro Chetcuti

Malta Developers Association members have been told to not excavate or demolish on Thursday, as a sign of respect to building collapse victim Miriam Pace on the day of her funeral.

The directive was issued on Wednesday afternoon, with a statement reading that the suggestion to stop demolition works had been forwarded by MDA President Sandro Chetcuti.

“The MDA council has decided on showing a sign of solidarity with the victim and her family,” the statment read.

The developers’ lobby also extended its condolences to the Pace family.

On Monday afternoon, a building in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed at 2:15 pm, killing 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

Pace’s body was found later on in the night at 10:15 pm, with CPD officials confirming her death.

Six persons have been held under arrest in connection with the collapse.

On Tuesday afternoon, in a vigil organized by civil society group Repubblika, victims of previous building collapses vented their anger at the impunity enjoyed by developers.

Caroline Micallef and Janet Walker, whose houses in Gwardamanġa were destroyed in separate incidents last year, expressed disbelief at how Monday’s incident, which had fatal consequences, was allowed to happen.

“Stop bullying ordinary people,” one victim said, lamenting the fact that almost a year later her family was still fighting for compensation.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop bullying ordinary people,’ building collapse survivor tells contractors

READ ALSO: Graffitti protest: 2019 building ‘reform’ was servile to construction lobby

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
