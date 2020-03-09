[WATCH] Coronavirus patients are stable, no new cases recorded so far

The three patients recovering from coronavirus at Mater Dei Hospital are in a stable condition and doing well, health officials have said.

Virologist Christopher Barbara said no new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded so far. "Two tests carried out this morning on suspect cases resulted negative," he said.

Asked whether the contact tracing of passengers who travelled with the three patients was complete, Barbara said that all tests on these passengers resulted negative.

Officials said the protective clothing provided to nurses and doctors at the hospital was adequate for the risks involved.

