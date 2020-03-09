menu

[WATCH] Coronavirus patients are stable, no new cases recorded so far

Mater Dei Hospital virologist Christopher Barbara says tests on people who were on the same airplane as the three coronavirus patients have resulted negative • Three patients are stable

david_hudson
9 March 2020, 11:42am
by David Hudson
A nurse demonstrating the protective gear being worn at hospital by medical staff dealing with coronavirus patients
A nurse demonstrating the protective gear being worn at hospital by medical staff dealing with coronavirus patients

The three patients recovering from coronavirus at Mater Dei Hospital are in a stable condition and doing well, health officials have said.

 

Virologist Christopher Barbara said no new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded so far. "Two tests carried out this morning on suspect cases resulted negative," he said.

Asked whether the contact tracing of passengers who travelled with the three patients was complete, Barbara said that all tests on these passengers resulted negative.

Officials said the protective clothing provided to nurses and doctors at the hospital was adequate for the risks involved.

More to follow.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Malta Air suspends flights to Bergamo and Treviso
National

Malta Air suspends flights to Bergamo and Treviso
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Coronavirus patients are stable, no new cases recorded so far
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus patients are stable, no new cases recorded so far
David Hudson
Coronavirus: Schools’ parents’ days, concerts hit by MUT directives
National

Coronavirus: Schools’ parents’ days, concerts hit by MUT directives
Kurt Sansone
Coronavirus: Doctors insist all flights from Italian lock-down area must be stopped
National

Coronavirus: Doctors insist all flights from Italian lock-down area must be stopped
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.