menu

[IN PICTURES] Mater Dei Hospital gears up to face Covid-19

As the number of infected rose to 18 on Saturday, preparations at Mater Dei Hospital are well underway to face what the World Health Organization is calling a ‘pandemic’

karl_azzopardi
15 March 2020, 11:29am
by Karl Azzopardi
New beds have been created in Mater Dei Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients
New beds have been created in Mater Dei Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus have continued to rise, with patients infected with Covid-19 totaling 18 until Saturday.

People entering hospital are being tested for fever and given the all-clear
People entering hospital are being tested for fever and given the all-clear
The new sections are currently being used to train hospital staff
The new sections are currently being used to train hospital staff

While health authorities have not yet reported local transmission of the virus, preparations are underway for a rise in the number of infected.

Media were invited to Mater Dei Hospital to witness preparations that are currently underway at the public hospital.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Coronavirus: Leading entrepreneur calls on government to adopt ‘emergency social and solidarity pact’
National

Coronavirus: Leading entrepreneur calls on government to adopt ‘emergency social and solidarity pact’
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Government measures will have no impact on businesses, SME chamber says
National

Coronavirus: Government measures will have no impact on businesses, SME chamber says
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Government mismanaging coronavirus outbreak, Delia says
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Government mismanaging coronavirus outbreak, Delia says
Karl Azzopardi
AFM rescues 112 migrants after 48-hour wait
National

AFM rescues 112 migrants after 48-hour wait
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.