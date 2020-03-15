[IN PICTURES] Mater Dei Hospital gears up to face Covid-19
As the number of infected rose to 18 on Saturday, preparations at Mater Dei Hospital are well underway to face what the World Health Organization is calling a ‘pandemic’
The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus have continued to rise, with patients infected with Covid-19 totaling 18 until Saturday.
While health authorities have not yet reported local transmission of the virus, preparations are underway for a rise in the number of infected.
Media were invited to Mater Dei Hospital to witness preparations that are currently underway at the public hospital.
