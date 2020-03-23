menu

[WATCH] Life in the time of Covid-19: people tell us how they are coping in this new reality

MaltaToday visits Valletta to ask the few people roaming the capital's streets how they are living their life during the coronavirus pandemic

massimo_costa
23 March 2020, 2:44pm
by Massimo Costa
Valletta's streets are practically empty as people obey the social distancing rules and stay-at-home instructions issued by the health authorities
"Surreal" has almost become too weak a word to describe the current unprecedented times, as Malta and the world face the coronavirus pandemic.

Many have compared this current period to the situation during World War II, but without the bombs and the conflict.

Shops around Malta are mostly closed following new government rules aimed at stopping the contagion's spread.

Many people are working from home, and the elderly - who are amongst the most vulnerable to the virus' effects - have been instructed to stay indoors.

MaltaToday went to Valletta to ask the few people on the street how they were living their lives in light of this new reality.

