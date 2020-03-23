[WATCH] Life in the time of Covid-19: people tell us how they are coping in this new reality

"Surreal" has almost become too weak a word to describe the current unprecedented times, as Malta and the world face the coronavirus pandemic.

Many have compared this current period to the situation during World War II, but without the bombs and the conflict.

Shops around Malta are mostly closed following new government rules aimed at stopping the contagion's spread.

Many people are working from home, and the elderly - who are amongst the most vulnerable to the virus' effects - have been instructed to stay indoors.

MaltaToday went to Valletta to ask the few people on the street how they were living their lives in light of this new reality.