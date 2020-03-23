Coronavirus: Fines could reach €10,000

Parliament will be looking at fast-tracking amendments to the public health act, which could see fines for law-breakers reaching €10,000.

The amendments tabled in parliament on Monday look to address uncertainties in the powers of the Super Intendent of Public Health in a time of crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne moved the possibility to increase fines up to €10,000 during the first reading.

The second and third readings have been scheduled for Tuesday, according to government whip Glenn Bedingfield, who said that there is an agreement with the opposition who have also supported the bill.

In normal circumstances, the government must give notice of a Bill at least three days in advance.

The bill also introduces a provision under which any cases of breach of any instruction issued by the Public Health Superintendence, the offender will be made liable to a penalty of up to €10,000.

The bill will also outline what will happen if the offender is not of Maltese residency. The bill suggests that the offender must pay through an electronic medium within 12 hours he or she is notified. Police will be granted the power to keep the offender in detention within the said period.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the fine for breaching the quarantine was increased to €3,000 from €1,000.

The mandatory quarantine applies to anyone flying from abroad irrespective of the country they are flying from, even if the departure country is not considered high-risk.

Four persons fined

On Monday, the police said that 791 spot-checks were carried out across the island over the weekend.

Four persons were found in breach of quarantine regulations.