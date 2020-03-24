Coronavirus: Malta Trust Foundation donates 20,000 face masks after collaboration with Chinese donors

The Malta Trust Foundation will be donating 20,000 face masks it has received from China in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The masks, a mix of surgical and KF94 masks, will be donated to the Prime Minister, general practitioners and non-governmental organisations.

The donation comes from a collaboration between the Malta Trust Foundation and Chinese donors William Zeng, Nicole Yang, and Li Hua.

The Malta Trust Foundation’s international director Sophie Chen was instrumental in securing this donation.

She also recently facilitated an online call for Malta’s frontline healthcare professionals with Wang Chen, the leading expert and specialist in China who has been in charge of strategy and implementation against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who chairs the foundation, expressed her gratitude at the donation.

“It is heart-warming to see our friends from China – who have their own ordeals to face – coming forward to give tangible help to our country,” she said.

She also said that 15,000 masks will be donated to the Prime Minister tomorrow, while the remaining 5,000 will be distributed to the Association of General Practitioners for doctors who were seeing patients in their clinics without any protective equipment.

NGOs such as the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and Fondazzjoni Nazareth, who assist at risk groups, will also receive a donation of masks.

“This is a very difficult and challenging time for each and every one but through solidarity, and the public’s cooperation to change their behaviour, we can overcome this critical period together,” Coleiro Preca said.

She also called on people to abide by social distancing measures and health authorities’ instructions.