Coronavirus: Gozo shadow minister calls for more restrictions on Gozo channel travel

Gozo shadow minister Chris Said has called upon the government to introduce new restrictive measures on who can cross from Malta to Gozo and vice-versa during the Covid-19 crisis.

"In normal situations, we would welcome anyone who comes to Gozo. But these are not normal times and we have to take all the necessary steps to come out of this difficult situation in the shortest time possible and with the least amount of damage possible," Said wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Said remarked that a lot of people are seen ambulating through the roads and towns during particularly sunny days over the weekend.

"These restrictions should be imposed now that we're entering deeply into spring and the weather invites excursions," Said wrote.

He added that he had been approached by a number of concerned Gozitans who witnessed people out on the street when staying isolated at home was being advised by the health authorities and the government.