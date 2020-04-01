Over 330,000 voters’ personal data leaked in security breach

A database containing 337,384 voters from Malta that was exposed without security, was being held by a Maltese IT company.

The data includes ID numbers, names, addresses, gender, phone numbers and dates of birth.

It accounts for around 75% of the Maltese population.

Screenshots posted on Twitter and a Reddit thread shows that the voter database was held by software developer C-Planet IT Solutions, in a folder called VotingDocumentSystem.

The company provides IT services for local councils Valletta, Bormla, Mdina, Isla, Birgu, St Paul’s Bay, Ta’ Xbiex, Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala, Birzebbugia, Floriana, Sliema, Santa Venera, Naxxar, and Qormi.

C Planet director Philip Farrugia is brother-in-law to Labour parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, appointed in January as junior minister responsible for EU funds.

The security breach was detected as early as 29 February, after a security researcher posted details of the vulnerability of the company’s server.

The source said that by knowing the IP address of the vulnerable server, the information could have been downloaded. The company was notified of the leak via email in February, but there was no reaction - the hole in the server was only closed around the 9th March.