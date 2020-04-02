Spring hunting decision outside public health’s remit, Charmaine Gauci says

It is not up to the health authorities to determine whether a spring hunting season should open, Charmaine Gauci says but insists vulnerable people should remain inside.

The Public Health Superintendent said the health recommendations on social distancing and for over 65s and vulnerable people to remain inside should be respected.

She was answering a question about her position on the matter during Thursday's media briefing on the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Ornis Committee, a government advisory body, recommended the opening of a limited hunting season on quail between 10 April and 30 April.

The final decision rests with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, who is empowered to issue the legal notice opening the spring hunting season.

The Ornis Committee heard that there were 7,395 applications for a special hunting licence for spring – 6,195 in Malta and 1,200 in Gozo.

There has been considerable backlash on social media over the possibility of a spring hunting season being opened at a time when the health authorities have been asking people to remain indoors as much as possible.

Concerns have also been raised over the police resources required to police the hunting season at a time when the force is engaged in operations to ensure that people are obeying quarantine measures and respecting new rules that limit gatherings in public.