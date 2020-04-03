Second Lidl worker contracts coronavirus

A 23-year-old female worker at the Safi Lidl supermarket is the second person in the establishment who contracted the coronavirus.

The employee was one of the seven new cases of Covid-19 announced on Friday by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Gauci said the woman worked on the same shift as the man who registered positive earlier this week. The man had gone to work despite having symptoms.

The woman had been in preventive quarantine after the first case emerged.

She last worked on 30 March and developed symptoms on 1 April.

Meanwhile, Gauci reiterated that the risk of contracting the virus for customers of the supermarket was very low.

She reiterated her appeal to people who may have been at the Safi supermarket between 26 March and 30 March to monitor themselves and if they develop symptoms to contact the Covid-19 helpline.

The supermarket has since been disinfected and has been given the all-clear to open its doors.

Gauci reiterated her appeal for people not to go to work if they experience symptoms of any sort and called for social distancing rules to be obeyed.

She also repeated the advice for people to stay inside as much as possible.